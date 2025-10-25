Seven arrested in Tripura for assaulting police officer over club noise dispute

Seven individuals, including the secretary of a local club, were arrested on Saturday, October 25 for allegedly assaulting Shibu Ranjan Dey, Officer in Charge (OC) of the Belonia Police Station, in South Tripura district.



The incident occurred on Friday night when OC Dey intervened at the Oriental Club to switch off the sound system, citing excessively high decibel levels and disruptive dancing.



According to Tripura Police spokesperson Rajdeep Deb, the move angered the club members, who allegedly pushed the OC to the ground and physically assaulted him.



A formal case has been registered against the seven accused, including the club secretary, under charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from discharging his duty, among others. All accused have been taken into custody, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the police while the case proceeds.