In a successful operation, the Tripura Police arrested seven people from different locations in the state and seized contraband worth Rs 2.50 lakh on May 4. The police arrested four individuals in Agartala's Dhaleswar area for possessing brown sugar valued at Rs 1.50 lakh.

Following a tip-off, the police raided the house and seized a substantial quantity of brown sugar along with other related items. The arrested persons were identified as Naresh Debbarma, Rohit Debbarma, Rahul Debbarma, and Biku Debbarma.

In another operation, the police arrested Krishna Debnath from AD Nagar and seized brown sugar and Yaba tablets worth Rs 1 lakh. The police registered a case and are interrogating him.

In Udaipur, the police conducted a raid at the agriculture market in the Matabari area based on secret information. The police recovered a significant quantity of brown sugar from an auto vehicle during the raid, and the two accused persons, Utpal Das and Rupak Das, were arrested. The police are continuing their investigations.