The Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura's Gomati District apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals on September 1 for illegally entering India.

Acting on specific intelligence, the BSF, in a joint operation with a sister agency, set up a joint mobile checkpoint near the Bhatiabari Border Outpost in Karbook, Gomati District. The detained individuals include one man, five women, and a child from various parts of Bangladesh including Khulna, Feni, Dhaka, Munshiganj, and Norai District.

BSF officials are currently conducting preliminary questioning of the detainees to gather more information about their motives and potential links to broader illegal immigration networks.

In response to this incident, the BSF has intensified its border patrol and surveillance efforts in Tripura. These enhanced measures aim to curb not only illegal border crossings but also other transnational criminal activities.