Seven injured in clash over alleged dog slaughter in Tripura’s Unakoti

A scuffle broke out late last night in Hirachara village under the Gournagar RD Block in Tripura’s Unakoti district, reportedly over allegations of dog slaughter and sale, leaving seven people injured.

According to Tripura Police sources, the clash resulted in serious injuries to seven individuals, including a woman. All the injured were admitted to Bhagaban Nagar District Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Local sources said tensions had been simmering in the area for several days after three individuals were accused of slaughtering and selling dogs. One of the accused, identified as Pintu Das, has been absconding since the allegations surfaced.

The situation escalated on Wednesday night when relatives of Pintu Das allegedly attacked the house of the complainant, Rajaram Nunia Munda.

“In an attempt to stop the assault, several people, including Rajaram’s wife, sustained injuries,” said Rajaram.

Rajaram Nunia Munda has lodged a complaint at Irani Police Station regarding the alleged dog slaughter.

In a counter-allegation, Pintu Das’ relatives accused Rajaram and his associates of attacking their family members and vandalising their house.

Upon receiving information, a large police team from Kailashahar and Irani police stations, led by Kailashahar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jayanta Karmakar, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to prevent further violence.

“The situation is now peaceful. We have also deployed security forces to maintain law and order,” the SDPO said.