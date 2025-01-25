Seven Tripura Police personnel have been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2025.

942 Personnel of departments - Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence(HG&CD) and Correctional Services - will be awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion.

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Out of 101 President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), 85 have been awarded to Police Service, 05 to Fire Service, 07 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 04 to Correctional Service.

Out of 746 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 634have been awarded to Police Service, 37 to Fire Service, 39 to Civil Defence& Home Guard Service and 36 to Correctional Service.

From Tripura, Bijoy Debbarma, Superintendent Of Police; Manik Das, Superintendent Of Police; Panna Lal Sen, Deputy Superintendent Of Police; Ajoy Debbarma, Deputy Superintendent Of Police; Shyamal Debbarma, Deputy Superintendent Of Police; and Niranjan Debbarma, Subedar have been selected for Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

While, Goduguluri Srinivasa Rao, Additional Director General, Tripura Police has been selected for President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.