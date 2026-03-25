Severe Nor’wester wrecks power infrastructure in Tripura; Losses cross Rs 2 Cr

A sudden spell of intense nor’wester storms in mid-March disrupted normal life across Tripura, severely damaging the state’s power infrastructure and plunging large areas into darkness for days.

The extreme weather event, marked by violent winds and heavy rainfall between March 13 and March 22, caused widespread destruction across all eight districts. Uprooted trees snapped power lines while electric poles collapsed under the force of the storm, affecting both rural and urban regions.

Despite the scale of the damage, the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) managed to restore electricity supply in most affected areas within one to three days. Officials described the restoration work as a “war-footing” operation carried out under hazardous conditions.

Managing Director Biswajit Basu said preliminary assessments indicate that the utility has suffered financial losses exceeding Rs 2 crore due to the unseasonal storm. Every district reported some degree of infrastructure damage.

According to Basu, more than 90 kilometres of transmission lines were completely damaged, over 400 electric poles were destroyed, and at least 37 transformers were rendered non-functional. Substations in North Tripura were also affected.

The impact was particularly severe in Dhalai, Unakoti, and Khowai districts, where high-voltage transmission lines were found snapped and lying on the ground.

In Dhalai circle alone, around 25 kilometres of lines were affected and over 17 poles were damaged, resulting in losses exceeding Rs 50 lakh. Unakoti reported 43.9 kilometres of snapped lines, along with 22 damaged poles and five transformers rendered unusable. Khowai witnessed nearly 53 kilometres of line damage, 44 poles destroyed, and 11 transformers failing.

In Sepahijala, storms on March 13 and 18 led to the collapse of 106 poles, damage to 26.9 kilometres of lines, and disruption of eight transformers and eight substations. South Tripura recorded the highest number of fallen poles at 109, along with damage to 37.3 kilometres of lines. Gomati reported 9.33 kilometres of damaged lines, 75 poles down, and 13 transformers failing.

Amid the crisis, TSECL teams were deployed round the clock to repair snapped lines, replace damaged poles and restore faulty transformers. The swift restoration significantly reduced prolonged hardship for residents and essential services.

Officials confirmed that detailed damage reports have been submitted to respective district administrations. Basu urged citizens to remain cautious and avoid approaching snapped wires or damaged poles during such disasters, warning that they pose serious safety risks. He appealed to the public to promptly report any such hazards to the nearest electricity office.