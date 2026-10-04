SFI Tripura demands resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar; accuses him of undermining democratic rights

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Tripura unit, staged a protest march in Agartala on Sunday, October 4 demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissoner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing him of undermining the democratic and voting rights of the people.

Addressing the rally, an SFI state committee secretary Srijan Deb said the protest was part of a nationwide movement to defend democratic rights, voting rights and the Constitution of India. He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was working in favour of the BJP and was involved in efforts to take away people’s voting rights.

“Students, youth and common people across the country are protesting against Ganesh Kumar. We have joined the march in Agartala demanding his resignation,” said SFI secretary.

He further alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was damaging the Constitution and democratic rights of citizens. He claimed that people from different sections of society had raised their voices against him.

The SFI leader also referred to the organisation’s nationwide protest held on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, saying that students and activists participated in demonstrations across the country.

He alleged that SFI activists faced police action during the protests, including what he described as police brutality against student leaders and activists in Delhi.

“We want to make it clear from this rally that Gyanesh Kumar must resign,” he said.

Drawing a parallel with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the SFI leader said sustained student pressure had previously forced a Union minister to step down and claimed that similar pressure would continue in the present movement.

The SFI said it would continue its campaign until its demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation is met.