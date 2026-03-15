Short-term tricks, emotional blackmail won’t work: Tripura BJP leader criticises Tipra Motha founder, says public has already realised

Tripura BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma on Sunday, March 15, indirectly criticised Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, founder of the Tipra Motha Party, stating that politics based on emotional blackmail may yield short-term results but cannot succeed in the long run.

Speaking at a programme at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan, where he welcomed 1,336 families comprising 3,189 voters into the BJP fold, Bipin asserted that the public has already understood the party’s agenda, which is why many are now joining the BJP.

He highlighted a notable influx of youth from the Tipra Motha Party, emphasising that they would play a crucial role in shaping the party’s future initiatives.

“Emotional blackmail may yield temporary results, but people have seen through it. Such politics appears aimed at personal gain and family benefits, which is why the public is now choosing BJP,” he said.

The BJP leader also accused the Tipra Motha Party of displaying “crocodile tears” to garner attention. “If they genuinely wanted to earn people’s trust, they would focus on development work and stand by the public through good and bad times. Instead, they are embroiled in internal conflicts,” he added.