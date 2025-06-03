Tripura Lok Sabha MP and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the CPIM, advising the party to leave Tripura and settle in China for allegedly supporting Naxals, which he said have no place in a democratic setup.

Speaking while distributing relief materials to flood-affected families in various relief camps in Agartala, Deb said, “Naxals are a banned outfit, and CPIM speaks in their favour. They have no place in a democracy. If they have any shame, they should shut down their party offices and move to China. They have no place in Tripura.”

Addressing the ongoing flood crisis, Deb said the state government is making all efforts to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in public and private spaces as post-flood conditions can lead to the spread of viruses, bacteria, and various diseases.

“Every year, due to heavy rainfall, the water level in the Howrah River rises and floods the low-lying areas of Agartala. The present state government is working to improve the drainage and sewerage system. The administration is committed to serving the people. I have come to the relief camps today and will visit others to distribute relief materials,” he said.

He further informed that as the flood situation improves, people have begun returning to their homes.

“To help them settle back without issues, I am personally distributing food items to ensure they have essentials for at least three days. Most of them are daily wage earners. They will also need to clean their homes after water enters their premises. Alongside the administration, organisations like the Ramakrishna Mission and other social groups, along with public representatives, are actively engaged in relief work and providing medical support,” Deb added.