Tripura royal scion and founder of the Tipra Motha Party, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has strongly condemned recent comments made by leaders in India’s neighbouring countries.

Reacting amidst the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which has shaken the nation, Pradyot asserted that “silence doesn’t bring justice, and fear doesn’t build peace.”

He said, “India must and should respond! The language of the leaders in our neighbourhood countries—be it the Army General of Pakistan or the Chief Advisor of the government of Bangladesh—is simply unacceptable.”

Expressing concern over the lack of democratic accountability, he added, “Ironically, they both are not answerable to the voters in their country.”

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