The Tripura High Court-mandated Special Investigation Team (SIT) has officially launched its inquiry into corruption allegations against Tapash Ghosh, General Secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association (TCA), and Timir Chanda, Vice President, alongside their associates.

The charges pertain to the construction of floodlights at the MBB Cricket Stadium in Agartala.

There have been claims of significant financial irregularities and misallocation of funds in this multi-crore project, with sources suggesting that the TCA management knowingly awarded the contract to a company that quoted a substantially higher price than the original estimated cost for the floodlight towers at the state's largest cricket venue.

Tapan Lodh, President of the Tripura Cricket Association, addressed the issue, stating, 'The High Court has granted approval for the establishment of a special investigation team to probe the allegations of financial mismanagement, and accordingly, the team has initiated its work.'



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During the initial phase of the investigation, the SIT took possession of all pertinent project-related documents from the TCA's accounts, engineering, and administrative departments.

Lodh assured, 'We are fully cooperating with the investigative agency, given that the High Court is overseeing the entire process. The investigative officials visited the TCA office on both Monday and Tuesday to gather the necessary information to kickstart the inquiry. They will continue their visits to the office as required, and we will offer our complete support.'

When asked about the number of files seized, Lodh mentioned, 'We have not yet received the list of seized items. After gathering all the documents, they will furnish us with a report that we will submit to the High Court. The entire investigative process will be treated with utmost confidentiality, as none of us possesses the authority to disclose any sensitive information regarding the progress of the inquiry.'