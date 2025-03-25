The Additional Sessions Judge Court of Tripura's Gomati district, on March 25, convicted and sentenced six Bangladeshi nationals to two years of rigorous imprisonment for illegally entering Tripura.

According to a press statement from Tripura police, the Additional Sessions Judge, Udaipur (Gomati district) convicted six persons, and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each for committing an offence punishable under Section 14(A) of the Foreigners Act. In default of fine payment, they shall suffer a further rigorous imprisonment of two months.

The six individuals are: Soumiya Khatun, Taslim Biswas, Salina Begum, Riman Begum, Abdul Rahim Sheikh, and Aslam Bhuiya.

“The convicts have also been sentenced to three months of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 each for committing an offence punishable under Section 3 of the IPP Act. In default of fine payment, they shall suffer a further rigorous imprisonment of one month,” the press statement reads.

It is pertinent to mention that the Investigating Officer, ASI Dayal Debbarma of Silachari Police Station, Gomati District, thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet, which subsequently resulted in conviction.