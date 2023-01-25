Ahead of forthcoming election in Tripura, as many as 6 suspected Rohingyas were detained from Matinagar area under Kamalasagar Assembly of Sepahijala district which shares international border with Bangladesh.

Sources said that the six Rohingya youths were reportedly staying in an abandoned house in Matinagar area for about a week. However, the owner of the house Moti Mia was not at home for the past few days.

When the local people suspected and became aware, they surrounded the house and immediately informed the Border Security Force and Tripura Police.

On reaching the spot , police detained and took them to Amtali Police Station for further interrogation.During interrogation the detainees claimed that they belonged from Hyderabad and had come there to work long time back.

Later, it was revelaed that they entered Tripura with the help of a broker who promised them to take them to Bangldesh. The broker was unable to cross the broder as a result of tight security which led to the arrest of the Rohingyas.

Earlier on September , 2022, Tripura Police had arrested as many as 26 illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Agartala.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were staying in Agartala illegally and were allegedly involved in thefts and burglaries in and around the Tripura capital for over last three weeks.

The 26 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were arrested following raids at two different locations.

While, 16 of the Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Rajnagar locality of Agartala in Tripura, another 10 were nabbed from Ramnagar area of the city.