Six Tripura Police personnel including DIG awarded medal for meritorious service on Independence Day 2025

Six personnel from Tripura Police including Deputy Inspector General (DIG) have been honoured with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.



The awardees are Ratiranjan Debnath, Deputy Inspector General; Dilip Kumar Singha, Havildar; Pashu Ram Debbarma, Subedar; Dhruba Kapali, Constable; Uttam Debnath, Constable; and Hemendra Chandra Nath, Constable.



Nationwide, a total of 1,090 personnel from Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services have been conferred Gallantry and Service Medals this year. These include 233 personnel receiving the Medal for Gallantry (GM), 99 personnel receiving the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 758 personnel receiving the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).



Of the 758 MSM recipients, 635 belong to Police Service, 51 to Fire Service, 41 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 31 to Correctional Service