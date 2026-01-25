Six Tripura Police personnel to receive President’s, Meritorious Service Medals on Republic Day

Six police personnel from Tripura have been selected to receive prestigious police medals on the occasion of Republic Day, 2026, in recognition of their distinguished and meritorious service, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, Deba Prasad Roy is among the awardees and has been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 982 personnel from the Police, Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence (HG&CD), and Correctional Services across the country have been conferred Gallantry and Service Medals this year.

From the Tripura Police, Havildar Shib Charan Debbarma has been awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) in recognition of his exceptional and distinguished record of service.

The Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Deputy Superintendent of Police Deba Prasad Roy, Subedar Pradip Chandra Das, Havildar Bipul Deb, Constable Jiban Debnath, Inspector Amal Datta and Inspector Dhrubajyoti Halder for their valuable service marked by dedication, professionalism and devotion to duty.

Officials said the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is conferred for a special distinguished record in service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service recognises personnel for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and commitment.