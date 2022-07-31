Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Tripura unit demonstrated a state-wide road block protest on Sunday amidst a nationwide call for ‘chakka jam’ given by the national SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions of the country.

Under the leadership of former Deputy Speaker of Tripura legislative assembly Pabitra Kar who is also the secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, Tripura’s various leftist farmer organizations participated in the road blockade near North Gate area on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh.

Amidst deployment of large number of security forces the protesters raised slogans against the Centre alleging of completely reneging on the written promises made to the farmers when the yearlong farmers protest was withdrawn on December 9 last year.

They demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfil all the pending demands made by the farmers before the suspension of year-long farmers’ agitation besides withdrawal of the three farm laws through the Parliament.

Additionally, it stated that the union government was unwilling to take into account the primary request of the farmers.

They alleged that neither the committee on minimum support price (MSP) has been formed, nor the “false” cases registered against the farmers during the agitation been withdrawn nor Union Minister Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in UP has been removed.