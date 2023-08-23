Tripura has joined the celebrations to mark India's historic achievement- the soft landing of Chandrayan-3 on the Moon by congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO.

The main event was held at Agartala in front of the Ujjayanta Palace under the leadership of Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Hundreds of people gathered this evening in front of the Ujjayanta Palace to celebrate the touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.

The entire state is coming together in celebration as news of the successful landing resonates, with citizens from all walks of life expressing their gratitude to both Prime Minister Modi and the ISRO team.

On the occasion of the Chandrayaan-3 landing, Chief Minister Dr. Saha said, "Today is a day of immense happiness and celebration as we have achieved the remarkable feat of reaching the moon. The guidance and encouragement provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the scientists at ISRO have played a pivotal role in this success. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the entire team of ISRO scientists whose relentless dedication has culminated in the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. Our anticipation for this moment was palpable, and it was truly inspiring to witness the unwavering confidence exhibited by our scientists, which led to the flawless landing of Chandrayaan-3. This is undeniably a day of exuberance and pride.”

During the celebration, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP General Secretary Amit Rakshit, and others were present.