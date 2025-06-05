Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Wednesday said that the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has received an overwhelming response from consumers across the state.

The scheme, launched to promote electricity generation at home using solar energy, aims to reduce electricity bills and provide an opportunity for households to earn additional income by supplying surplus electricity to the grid.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to the use of renewable energy, especially solar power. With this objective, the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched across the country," said Minister Nath while inaugurating a camp under the scheme at Belonia subdivision in South Tripura district.



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He added, “Modern life is unimaginable without electricity. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on renewable energy is aimed at ensuring a sustainable future for upcoming generations. This scheme enables households to generate their own electricity, significantly reduce their power bills, and even earn by feeding excess electricity into the grid. It is especially beneficial for economically weaker sections.”

Nath further informed that the scheme is being actively implemented in Tripura, with awareness camps being conducted in various subdivisions.

“Many consumers have already installed solar plants in their homes under this initiative, reducing their electricity bills to zero. Some are also earning by supplying surplus power to the grid,” he said.

Highlighting the eco-friendly nature of the project, he said that domestic consumers can install solar systems of up to 10 kilowatts under the scheme.

“Unlike natural gas, this initiative is environmentally sustainable. I urge all eligible citizens to take advantage of this opportunity,” he added.