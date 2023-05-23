The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Tripura has roped in former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador. The announcement came after a fruitful meeting between Ganguly and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury at the cricketer's residence in Kolkata on May 23.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his delight over Ganguly's acceptance of the proposal, stating, "It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team, Shri Sourav Ganguly ji, has agreed to be the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism. I had a telephonic conversation with him today, and I am confident that Shri Ganguly ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector."

"Minister Sushanta Chowdhury came and requested me to be the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism," said Sourav Ganguly.

"I have somewhat agreed with their proposal, and by tonight, it will be finalized to promote Tripura tourism. I also expressed my desire for the early completion of the cricket stadium in Tripura. From the sports sector, Tripura shows great potential, so I informed the minister that sports serve as the main gateway to tourism.", he added.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who led the delegation to meet the cricketing icon, believes that Ganguly's influential presence will significantly benefit the tourism industry in the state.

"Having Sourav Ganguly as our brand ambassador is a strategic move to promote Tripura as a vibrant tourist destination. His stature and popularity both nationally and internationally will bring immense visibility and attract tourists to explore the unexplored gems of Tripura," said Chowdhury.

During a review meeting, we have decided to appoint Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador of Tripura tourism," stated BJP Minister Sushanta Chowdhury.

"Today, we had a cordial meeting with Dada, and our intention is to leverage his immense popularity to showcase the unexplored tourist spots in Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has also personally spoken with Ganguly, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration.", he added.