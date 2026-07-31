South Tripura district Hospital gets ICU, CCU services to reduce dependence on Referrals; Health Secretary pays inspection

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure in Tripura, the South District Hospital at Santirbazar has expanded its critical care facilities with the introduction of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Cardiac Care Unit (CCU) services, aimed at providing advanced treatment facilities closer to patients' homes.

A high-level delegation comprising senior officials from the state health department and local representatives inspected the hospital on Thursday to review the progress of healthcare services, infrastructure development and patient care facilities.

The delegation visited key departments, including the laboratory, diagnostic units, male and female wards, ICU and CCU facilities. During the inspection, officials reviewed the hospital’s existing medical services and discussed further measures to improve healthcare delivery in the district.

Health Secretary Kiran Gitte interacted with patients undergoing treatment at the hospital and gathered feedback on the quality of medical services. He also held discussions with doctors, nursing officers and other healthcare workers to assess operational challenges and service delivery mechanisms.

Following the inspection, the officials appreciated the efforts of doctors, nurses and other healthcare personnel for ensuring quality healthcare services for the people of South Tripura. They praised the dedication and commitment of the hospital staff in providing accessible and patient-friendly medical care.

The launch of ICU and CCU facilities is expected to significantly improve emergency healthcare services in the district. Critically ill patients and those requiring specialised cardiac care will now have access to advanced treatment within the district, reducing the need for referrals to major hospitals outside the region.

Officials said the upgraded facilities would strengthen the state’s healthcare network and mark an important step towards making advanced medical services more accessible, efficient and people-centric in Tripura.

The inspection team included Santirbazar MLA Pramod Reang, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte, Health Director Dr. Debashree Debbarma, South District Magistrate Mohammad Sajjad P, Chief Medical Officer Dr. J.M. Das and South District Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. H. Mog, among others.