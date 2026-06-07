Southwest Monsoon enters Tripura, arrives two days later than usual

The Southwest Monsoon has officially entered Tripura, marking the beginning of the rainy season in the state, according to a press release issued by the Meteorological Centre, Agartala.

The weather office stated that the monsoon advanced into Tripura on June 7, arriving two days later than its normal onset date. With its arrival, favourable conditions for widespread rainfall have developed across various parts of the state.

Officials noted that the monsoon has already begun influencing weather conditions in Tripura, bringing light to moderate rainfall to many areas over the past 24 hours. Rainfall activity is expected to continue and intensify as the monsoon progresses further across the state.

In comparison, the Southwest Monsoon had covered the entire state much earlier last year, advancing into Tripura on May 26, 2025.

The arrival of the monsoon is considered crucial for Tripura's agriculture sector and water resources, as it provides much-needed moisture for the ongoing cultivation season and supports farming activities across the state.

The Meteorological Centre has advised residents and farmers to stay updated on weather forecasts as rainfall activity is expected to remain active in the coming days.