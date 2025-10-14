Southwest monsoon withdraws from Tripura, dry weather to prevail

The Southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from the entire state of Tripura today, nearly matching its usual withdrawal schedule, the Meteorological Centre, Agartala confirmed.

Dr. Partha Roy, senior meteorologist at the Centre, said the state is now entering the post-monsoon period, with dry conditions expected across Tripura over the coming days.

“The Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire state today. Weather conditions are expected to remain dry for the next few days,” Dr. Roy added.

Interestingly, the monsoon also withdrew on October 14 last year, 2024, showing a consistent pattern in its seasonal departure. Over the past 24 hours, dry weather has prevailed, signaling the onset of the typical post-monsoon season in the state.