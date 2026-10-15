The Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from the entire state of Tripura on October 15, 2026, close to its normal withdrawal date, the Meteorological Centre, Agartala, announced on October 15.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tripura received 1,160.1 mm of seasonal rainfall during the 2026 monsoon season, compared with the normal rainfall of 1,391.1 mm, resulting in a deficit of 17 per cent.

The highest daily rainfall recorded in the state during the season was 229.2 mm in West Tripura, the weather department stated.

The IMD also reported that dry weather prevailed across Tripura during the 24 hours preceding the announcement, signalling a shift towards drier conditions following the monsoon’s withdrawal.

This year’s withdrawal date was close to that of the previous year, when the Southwest Monsoon had withdrawn from the entire state on October 14, 2025.

With the monsoon season coming to an end, weather conditions in Tripura are expected to remain predominantly dry. Residents have been advised to follow subsequent weather updates issued by the IMD.