The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Tripura police will probe into the infiltration from Bangladesh, a senior police official said on Friday.

The decision was made in response to the detention on Monday and Tuesday of 27 Bangladeshi nationals in Rajnagar and Ramnagar neighbourhoods, on the outskirts of the state capital Agartala.

Recently, twenty Bangladeshi nationals were detained from West Tripura’s Sidhai area.

The case of the large number of Bangladeshi infiltrators who were living in rental houses in Agartala and who were recently arrested has been handed over to the crime branch of police and which shall form two or three members SIT consisting of an SP and an Additional SP level officer, which is the general practice, and in order to investigate into the case said Jotishman Das Chowdhury, PRO Tripura Police.

Meantime, a source in Crime Branch said that is aware of the latest development and that the investigation into the recent arrest of Bangladesh citizens who were illegally staying in the capital and were arrested have been handed over to them but official orders are yet to reach them from the police headquarters.

Taking to Twitter, Tripura Police wrote, “After reviewing of issue of illegal immigration of Bangladesh National SIT is formed under TPCB and some important cases are transferred to the SIT to identify organized network involved is such anti-national network.”

After review of issue of illigal immigration of Bangladesh National a SIT is formed under TPCB and some important cases are transfered to the SIT to identify organised network involved is such anti national network.@tripura_cmo — Tripura Police (@Tripura_Police) September 8, 2022

A significant number of illegal Bangladeshi nationals were recently detained, and particular cases were filed in the proper proceedings with several Tripura police stations. Recently, at the senior level at the police headquarters, issues relating to Bangladeshi illegal immigration to Tripura were evaluated, a senior police official said.

According to officials, it has been decided to transfer significant cases to the SIT in order to enable and ensure a focused, end-to-end investigation in coordination with other security agencies working in Tripura and at the national level to identify organised networks involved in such anti-national activities.

According to him, the SIT has been given responsibility for the investigation of a total of six significant incidents involving the infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. He added that the BSF authority has also been warned to increase vigil along the border to avoid infiltration from across the border. Infiltration has been recorded from some bordering unfenced regions of the West, Sepahijala, Unakoti, and North districts, he said. Out of the overall 856 kilometres of the Indo-Bangla border, almost 85% have been walled, and work is still being done to finish the fencing.