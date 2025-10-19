Special trains announced for Diwali pilgrims visiting Mata Tripura Sundari Temple

To ease travel during Diwali 2025, the Tripura government has announced two special trains for devotees heading to the Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur, Gomati district. Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury confirmed that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will operate the services to manage the festive rush.

The special trains — Agartala–Sabroom–Agartala and Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala — will run from October 20 to October 22, 2025, ensuring smoother travel for thousands of pilgrims visiting the revered temple of the “Beautiful Mother of Tripura.”

Minister Chowdhury thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Manik Saha, and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their “constant support” in facilitating the arrangement.

“Keeping in view the convenience of the pilgrims on the occasion of the Diwali Festival at Mata Tripureshwari Temple, NF Railway has arranged two special trains,” he said.

The announcement has received a positive response from devotees and locals, who believe the move will not only ease congestion but also boost religious tourism in the state during one of its most significant celebrations.

In an official statement, the Northeast Frontier Railway said, “The LMG Division has decided to run 07615/07616 AGTL–DMR–AGTL and 07613/07614 AGTL–SBRM–AGTL special trains to clear extra rush.”

The initiative is expected to enhance accessibility to one of Tripura’s most sacred pilgrimage sites, marking a coordinated effort between the state and central governments to improve travel infrastructure during major festivals.