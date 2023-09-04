The stage is all set for the by-election slated to be held on September 05 as the campaigning in Dhanpur and Boxanagar Assembly Constituencies, located in Tripura's Sepahijala district, concluded on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) employed an extensive array of campaign strategies in both constituencies, including massive rallies, road shows, and door-to-door campaigns to connect with the electorate.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha played a pivotal role in leading the party's campaign, with ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and party leaders actively participating in the campaign trail during the final days.

In Dhanpur, the electoral contest appears to be a direct showdown between the BJP's candidate, Bindu Debnath, and the CPI(M)'s Kaushik Chanda.



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While, in the minority-dominated Boxanagar constituency, which is still considered a stronghold of the Left party, BJP's Tafajjal Hussain will now face off against CPI(M)'s Mizan Hussain.

While, in Boxanagar, the by-poll was necessitated following the passing of CPI(M) MLA Samsol Haque and in Dhanpur due to the resignation of Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik who won the election in the 2023 Assembly poll.

CPI(M) politburo member Manik Sarkar and the state secretary of the party, Jitendra Chaudhury, along with other party leaders, campaigned vigorously for their respective candidates.

However, this time the Opposition political party including the Tipra Motha party and the Congress chose to abstain from the election.

The date of polling is on September 05 while counting is on September 08 next.

A total of 95, 075 voters including 48,110 male, 45,124 female, 160 services, 1217 are 80+ voters and 463 are PwD voters will cast their votes.

There are 51 polling stations in Boxanagar and 59 are in Dhanpur assembly constituencies.

The Central-Armed Police Force (CAPF) has already deployed in both constituencies while section 144 has been clamped and BSF was asked to intensify their patrolling in the bordering areas.