Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that Tripura is witnessing steady progress in key sectors such as health, education, and sports, crediting the people’s trust in the government for the state’s development journey.



Speaking to the media on the third anniversary of assuming office, Dr. Saha reflected on his tenure, saying, “It’s hard to believe three years have passed. We’ve worked tirelessly, and the days have flown by. What we’ve achieved will one day be seen as a significant chapter in Tripura’s growth story—but there’s still much to do.”



Dr. Saha recalled that he took charge as Chief Minister on this day in 2022, adding, “Two years with the BJP-led government and one year before that—together these three years have been devoted to working for people’s welfare with full transparency.”



Emphasizing the government's commitment to resolving fundamental issues, he said, “Addressing people’s basic problems remains a key goal. We will continue moving in this direction.”



He attributed the success of various initiatives to public support and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The central government has been sanctioning welfare-oriented projects, and the state is ensuring effective implementation. The positive feedback on these efforts is encouraging,” he noted.



Highlighting achievements, Dr. Saha said the education sector, especially through the Vidya Jyoti initiative, has seen marked improvement, along with progress in health, agriculture, electricity, and sports. “While challenges remain in some areas, we are committed to overcoming them. People are witnessing the changes and are happy with the results,” he added.