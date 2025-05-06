A comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill will be carried out across all eight districts of Tripura on May 7, at 3:30 pm. The large-scale simulation is part of a coordinated effort to assess the state’s disaster preparedness, according to Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, who briefed the media on Tuesday.

The exercise is being conducted under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, in line with directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. It will involve a wide network of agencies and personnel tasked with managing both natural and man-made emergencies.

“The exercise will assess the effectiveness of civil defence mechanisms, including alert systems, evacuation protocols, emergency rescue operations, and restoration of essential services,” said Pandey. He emphasised the need for robust inter-agency coordination and real-time testing of existing systems.

District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) and the District Civil Defence Corps will lead the drill in collaboration with emergency services, police, medical units, and community volunteers. Civil Defence Volunteers, active across all districts, are expected to play a central role.

“These volunteers serve as the first line of response in any crisis and will be actively participating in tomorrow’s mock drill,” Pandey noted.

The mock drill will simulate a range of scenarios, including air raid alerts, fire incidents, rescue operations, medical emergencies, and first aid deployment. Each district will tailor the exercise to local conditions while adhering to a common response protocol.

In Agartala, the event will be held at Umakanta School. West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar said participation will include the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), Home Guards, Apada Mitra volunteers, fire and emergency units, and health services.

“The drill will run from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Sirens will sound at 4:00 pm and again at 5:30 pm to mark different phases of the exercise,” he said.

Authorities have issued a public advisory asking citizens not to panic during the drill and to cooperate fully. The mock exercise is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen Tripura’s capacity to respond quickly and effectively in times of crisis.