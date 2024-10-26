Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on October 26 said that initiatives have been taken to expedite the construction of the international cricket stadium at the TIT ground in Narsingarh, located on the outskirts of Agartala.

After attending the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Mumbai at the MBB Stadium, CM Saha said, "Discussions have been held with Tripura Cricket Association officials to complete the construction work within the next six months."

Furthermore, on matches being held in the state, the chief minister said, "As far as I know, four matches have been organised here. Today is the first of the four-day matches between Mumbai and Tripura. It was very enjoyable to watch this match."

He added that discussions with concerned officials have taken place to complete the work of the international stadium.

"There was an issue concerning the stadium's construction. A three-member committee has been set up to resolve it. Now the committee is formed and work needs to start quickly. Any assistance needed from my end will be provided. A target has been set to complete the construction within the next six months. There is a likelihood of many significant matches being held here in the future, allowing people of the state to enjoy good games," he added.