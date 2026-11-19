Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on November 19 urged the media to stop giving coverage to CPI(M) and Congress leaders for two months, claiming that the move would compel opposition politicians to reach out to people ahead of the November 27 civic body elections.

Nath alleged that senior opposition leaders were remaining away from the public despite the ongoing election campaign, accusing them of not visiting people in the plains and hills to understand their concerns.

"Tripura has experienced and seasoned leaders such as former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman. But we do not find them among the people to share their joys and sorrows. They are not going to the field nowadays," he told reporters.

"My humble request to journalists is to stop giving coverage to the leaders of the opposition parties -- CPI(M) and Congress -- in the interest of the state. If the media stops publishing headlines, photographs and news featuring opposition leaders for two months, they will rush to people's doorsteps," he said.

His remarks came amid reports of a subdued campaign by opposition parties for the upcoming civic polls, which are being viewed as significant in the run-up to the next Assembly elections.

Nath also rejected opposition allegations that they were facing obstacles in carrying out political activities. He said the BJP had also faced difficulties in the past but had overcome them.

"In politics, allegations, counter-allegations and pushing and shoving are part of the game. The media must push them to go to the field and serve the people," he said.

