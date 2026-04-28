Storm batters Tripura, over 1,500 houses damaged across eight districts

A powerful storm accompanied by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across Tripura on April 28, damaging more than 1,500 houses across all eight districts of the state and injuring two persons, officials said.

According to a report issued by the State Emergency Operation Centre in Agartala, a total of 1,534 houses were damaged in the storm. Of these, 76 houses were completely destroyed, 195 were severely damaged, and 1,263 sustained partial damage.

Among the worst-affected areas was Unakoti district, where 518 houses were damaged, including 26 fully destroyed, 33 severely damaged, and 459 partially affected.

The storm also caused widespread disruption across the state, uprooting trees, damaging infrastructure, and affecting electricity supply. Officials reported that 129 electric poles were damaged during the extreme weather event.

District-wise data showed that 136 houses were damaged in North Tripura district, 272 in Dhalai district, 250 in Sepahijala district, 37 in West Tripura district, 85 in Khowai district, and 236 in South Tripura district. No house damage was reported from Gomati district, although two people were injured after a tree fell on them.

Authorities said several roads were blocked due to uprooted trees. Clearance operations have already been completed in some areas, while restoration work is still underway in others.

The report further noted that all rivers in the state are currently flowing below the danger level. However, heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas, with Kamalpur subdivision in Dhalai district receiving the highest rainfall at 159 mm.

State authorities and disaster response teams continue to monitor the situation as restoration and relief efforts progress across the affected districts.