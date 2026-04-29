Storm havoc in Tripura: 4,191 houses damaged, one dead, two injured, 784 in shelter house

Tripura has witnessed massive destruction, with 4,191 houses damaged, one person dead, and two others injured after a heavy storm accompanied by rain hit the state from April 28 to 29.

According to data from the State Emergency Operation Centre in Agartala, a total of 4,191 houses were damaged, including 195 fully destroyed, 547 severely damaged, and 3,449 partially damaged.

The report stated that in North District, three subdivisions Dharmanagar, Panisagar, and Kanchanpur were affected, with 202 houses damaged. In Unakoti District, 518 houses were damaged in Kailashahar subdivision. In Dhalai District, four subdivisions Ambassa, Kamalpur, Gandatwisa, and Longtharai Valley were affected, where 318 houses were damaged and one person died due to lightning.

In Sepahijala District, three subdivisions Bishalgarh, Sonamura, and Jampuijala were affected, with 1,487 houses damaged. The government has also opened three relief camps in the district, where 784 inmates have taken shelter.

The report further informed that under West District, subdivisions such as Sadar, Jirania, and Mohanpur were affected, with 294 houses damaged. In Khowai District, 73 houses were damaged. Under Gomati District, two subdivisions Karbook and Udaipur were affected, with 222 houses damaged and two persons injured after a big tree fell on them. In South District, 589 houses were damaged.

Apart from these, a total of 659 school buildings were also damaged.

The government has also extended financial assistance of Rs 66.445 lakh to 1,243 households.