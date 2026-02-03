Street dogs go missing in Agartala, NGOs warn of illegal pickups in name of sterilisation

Agartala has witnessed an alarming spate of street dogs going missing from several localities, triggering serious concerns among animal welfare groups, who suspect illegal pickups being carried out under the false pretext of sterilisation.

Multiple incidents reported over the past few days have prompted NGOs to warn residents to remain vigilant and verify the credentials of anyone claiming to be associated with animal welfare work.

According to Wrihbed Dutta of Pawsome NGO, at least four separate complaints have been received from dog lovers across the city, alleging that unidentified individuals are capturing street dogs using jute bags from different areas in and around Agartala. When questioned by residents, these individuals reportedly claimed to be working for NGOs engaged in sterilisation programmes.

Pawsome NGO has categorically denied any involvement in such activities. Dutta said the organisation never uses jute bags to pick up dogs for treatment, rescue or sterilisation, stressing that handling adult dogs in this manner is both unsafe and inhumane.

He added that no genuine animal welfare organisation follows such practices and warned that the use of jute bags has raised serious suspicion. There are growing fears that dog haters may be exploiting the name of NGOs to illegally relocate or remove street dogs from their territories.

In response to the situation, Pawsome NGO has decided to approach the police with a formal complaint. The organisation has also placed its volunteers on high alert and has begun late-night patrolling in vulnerable areas to monitor suspicious activity and prevent further incidents of dog disappearances.

Echoing similar concerns, another Agartala-based animal welfare organisation, K Nine NGO, issued a public warning through its official Facebook page, flagging what it described as a disturbing rise in dog smuggling following a recent Supreme Court decision related to street dogs. The organisation said it receives numerous messages every day about such incidents and alleged that smugglers are openly picking up dogs while falsely claiming NGO affiliation.

K Nine clarified that its rescue operations are strictly limited to sick, injured, paralysed or critically ill dogs and that it does not pick up healthy street dogs. The organisation said managing the animals already under its care has become increasingly difficult and that illegal removal of dogs in the name of NGOs is creating mistrust among the public and damaging the credibility of genuine animal welfare efforts. It urged citizens to stay alert, verify the identity of anyone claiming to be from an NGO and assist in identifying those misusing the banner of animal welfare.

Adding to the concern, dog lover Dibyendu Chakma reported that several dogs from his locality have gone missing, particularly during early morning hours. He appealed to residents to remain cautious and spread awareness to prevent further disappearances.

Animal welfare groups across Agartala are now calling for coordinated action by responsible citizens, the police and the administration to investigate the incidents, protect street dogs and ensure that legitimate rescue organisations are not discredited by the actions of impostors.