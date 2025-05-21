A street performer in Tripura’s Gomati district was publicly heckled and allegedly threatened while singing the song ‘Allah Ke Bande’ at a temple premises, triggering a political and social outcry. The incident came to light after a video of the confrontation went viral on social media on May 18.

The performer, identified as Shanu Malakar, a folk singer and street artist, was accosted during a live performance by a man who introduced himself as a “rashtravadi” (nationalist). The man objected to the use of the word “Allah” in the song, claiming it was inappropriate in a temple setting. The song, known for its spiritual and humanitarian appeal, includes lyrics invoking the divine name “Allah,” which the performer sang in front of a crowd.

In the video, the man can be heard questioning Malakar’s intentions and warning him against using the term in a religious Hindu space. Malakar, in his defense, calmly responded that his performances were meant to raise funds for the poor and destitute, and that his intention was never to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Following the viral spread of the video, CPI(M) leaders in the state condemned the act and urged the administration to take immediate action against the individual who heckled the artist. They emphasized the need to protect freedom of expression and cultural harmony.

It is worth noting that the District Magistrate of Gomati had previously issued an advisory prohibiting the filming or uploading of content that could incite communal tensions or hurt religious sentiments. However, critics argue that the incident was less about regulatory violation and more about intolerance.

Human rights activists and cultural organizations have also expressed concern over the growing atmosphere of religious rigidity, especially in spaces meant for art and inclusivity.