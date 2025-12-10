Strengthening human rights requires strong democratic pillars: Tripura CM

Human rights can only be protected when every pillar of democracy grows stronger and remains accountable, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha told a gathering at the state’s International Human Rights Day observance at Prajna Bhavan on December 10.

Saha highlighted what he described as the government’s core priority: ensuring justice, dignity and equal opportunity. He credited the prime minister’s “steadfast” commitment to citizens’ rights and said the administration in Tripura aims to uphold the same values.

Addressing officials, rights bodies and members of the public, he emphasised that “law is nothing but common sense” and warned that violating established laws ultimately means violating human rights. He pointed to the rising tendency of families and individuals to approach various commissions — “from such things we can learn what is right and wrong,” he said.

Saha stressed that strengthening the Legislature, Executive, Judiciary and Media remains essential for protecting rights. He noted that the government and the state human rights commission must maintain coordination and trust, adding that the administration “immediately takes steps” when journalists come under attack.

Reflecting on the region’s progress, he said the Northeast had long been overlooked, but development in communication and digital connectivity has accelerated in recent years. Maintaining law and order, he added, is fundamental: “If we want to maintain human rights, we must maintain law and order.”

The event was organised by the Tripura Human Rights Commission as part of global commemorations of International Human Rights Day.