Tripura Chief Minister, Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, revealed on September 12 that medical students who had been studying outside the state have begun returning, drawn by the introduction of super-specialty medical services by the state government.

Dr. Saha made this statement while inaugurating a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized by health workers from AGMC and GBP Hospitals.

He emphasized the universality of blood donation, stating, "Blood has no religious barriers. People of any faith can receive blood from individuals of other faiths. There is no distinction between male and female blood. Blood can be donated by anyone between 18 and 60 years of age, and up to 65 years if they are in good health. We are all united. Through blood donation, a spiritual connection is forged between people."

Dr. Saha also noted a surge in investor interest in Tripura, with many seeking various forms of assistance, including land. He highlighted the positive sentiment surrounding the state and the message that stable work environments are available in Tripura, leading to increased investments not only in medical colleges but across various sectors.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and the availability of super-specialty medical services. "Even students from our state who pursued their medical studies elsewhere are now returning in response to the government's call, thanks to the availability of super-specialty services right here," Dr. Saha added.