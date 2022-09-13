TIPRA Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday expressed his happiness over the Supreme Court’s decision which directs the Central government to keep the Northeast region separate with respect to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Debbarma also remarked that the problems and challenges of the Northeast region are absolutely different from the rest of the country.

“The Supreme Court has clearly directed the Government of India on the segregation and urged not to club the Citizenship Amendment Act with the Northeast region. It is a truly a welcome decision,” said Prayot Manikya Debbarma while speaking on Facebook live.

“I want peace. I will be relieved only when I will be able to deliver the promises I made to my people. We want jobs in Tripura, and economic development. If we remove the jobs then how can you expect economic development in Tripura?” said Pradyot Manikya on Facebook Live.

Speaking on the developmental issues to the accrued interests of the people of Tripura, Pradyot Manikya further states, “There are 10323 teachers who come from very remote areas, and who are waiting for appointments, jobs. If the teachers are unemployed, from where will the students receive an education? If the students in rural areas are uneducated, from where will they get job opportunities?”

On the issue of the demand for party-oriented, Pradyot Manikya says, “Many think, the demand for Greater Tipraland, or the movement for TIPRASA, is a political movement, a party-oriented development. When TIPRA Motha will be ready to talk with GoI, then I would wish that this discussion shouldn’t be limited only to a political party and GoI. I want that when we request for a permanent constitutional solution of the TIPRASA to the government of India, during that dialogue, I would want the civil societies, Hodas, Okras, Choudhury’sother political parties, and NGOs, all should support us for a full and final settlement to the Tiprasa constitutional solution.”

“Want the government of India to take us seriously. If the TIPRASA nation needs to move ahead then the youth should be with me, the women need to be with me, the mothers need to be with me, and of course the entire society needs to be with me,” remarked Pradyot Manikya.

"I had given a commitment for CAA which I am fighting. The same goes for TIPRASA, and wont back out from it," concluded Manikya.