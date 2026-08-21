Surprise inspections uncover irregularities, 30 school personnel showcaused in Tripura

The Tripura Education Department has issued show-cause notices to 30 school personnel following the detection of irregularities and deficiencies during a series of surprise inspections across schools and hostels under various Education Inspectorates of West District.

The inspections were conducted as part of the department’s ongoing efforts to strengthen academic monitoring, accountability and the quality of education in government schools.

Teams comprising Officers on Special Duty (OSDs) of the Directorate of Elementary Education, under the supervision of the Director of School Education, reviewed academic activities, foundational learning initiatives and administrative functioning.

Particular focus was placed on the implementation of NIPUN Tripura and pre-primary education. Officials assessed the use of teacher-made Teaching-Learning Materials (TLMs), activity-based learning methods, NIPUN Corners and contextualised TLMs supplied by the Education Department.

The teams also reviewed the implementation of PM POSHAN, including food quality and hygiene, along with school cleanliness, teacher and student attendance, classroom teaching-learning processes and student assessment.

Officials interacted with School Management Committee members and guardians and provided technical assistance wherever required. Hostels attached to schools were also inspected.

Following the inspections, 30 show-cause notices were issued over various irregularities and deficiencies. Two Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) were also served show-cause notices for alleged negligence of duty, while salaries were stopped in three cases where major misconduct was reportedly detected.

At the same time, the department recognised schools and teachers demonstrating good academic practices. Three schools received appreciation certificates for satisfactory academic performance and efforts towards improving learning outcomes.

Follow-up inspections found improvements in several schools, particularly in pre-primary education, where teachers adopted innovative approaches to make classroom learning more engaging.

In one initiative, grandparents were invited to pre-primary classrooms to share stories and life experiences with children, helping make lessons more interactive and contextual.

The Education Department said regular monitoring and surprise inspections will continue to strengthen academic activities, improve accountability and enhance the overall quality of education.

Similar monitoring exercises are also expected to be conducted in secondary and higher secondary schools in the coming days by the concerned authorities.