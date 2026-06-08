Surrendered militants threaten 72-hour rail and road blockade over delay in peace accord implementation

Surrendered militants from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) have threatened to launch a 72-hour rail and road blockade across three locations in Tripura from June 12, alleging delays in the implementation of the peace accord signed with the Centre and the state government.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala on Monday, June 8, surrendered militants' leader Prasenjit Debbarma said the decision was taken after repeated appeals to the authorities failed to yield any response regarding the rehabilitation and welfare measures promised under the agreement.

Around 1,200 cadres of the NLFT and ATTF had laid down their arms before Chief Minister Manik Saha at Jampuijala in Sepahijala district in September 2024 following the signing of a peace accord with the Centre and the state government.

As part of the agreement, the Centre had announced a package of Rs 250 crore for the rehabilitation of surrendered militants and the overall development of indigenous communities.

"It has been two years since we signed the peace agreement. A package of Rs 250 crore was announced for the welfare of our cadres and tribal people, but nothing has happened so far," Debbarma alleged.

He claimed that the group had sought a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Tripura by writing to Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, but received no response.

"Unfortunately, the government did not respond to our request for a meeting with the Union Home Minister," he said.

Debbarma further alleged that only 79 of the 1,200 surrendered militants have so far been accepted by the government, while the fate of the remaining cadres remains uncertain.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of implementation, the surrendered militants announced plans to stage a 72-hour rail and road blockade beginning June 12.

According to Debbarma, the blockade will be organised at Khowai, Teliamura in Khowai district, and Barmura in West Tripura district.

The group has demanded immediate implementation of the peace accord and early resolution of pending rehabilitation issues, warning that the agitation would proceed if their concerns remain unaddressed.