Suspected extremist operative arrested in Tripura in joint operation

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of Tripura Police, Assam Police, and Central intelligence agencies arrested a suspected extremist operative in Tripura on December 30.

The accused, identified as Jagir Miah (33), son of Hanif Miah a resident of Jaipur Village under West Police Station of West district, was apprehended on December 30, officials said.

Sources from Intelligence told India Today NE that Jagir Miah was wanted in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 06/2025 dated December 28, registered under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 150, 152, and 113(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Sections 10, 13, 16, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

According to investigators, the arrested individual is an active member of “Imam Mahamude Kafila,” an offshoot organisation described as an ideological extension of the banned outfit Jama’atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jagir Miah was allegedly in contact with members of the organisation through WhatsApp, which was being used to disseminate extremist ideology and coordinate activities.

The accused has been taken into police custody and is currently being interrogated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of his involvement and identify other associates linked to the network, officials added.