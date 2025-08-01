'Made in China' drone recovered near Agartala border, security on alert

Security forces recovered a suspicious drone near the border area of Agartala, on August 1, triggering security concerns in the region.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Dr Kiran Kumar K, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura district, confirmed the incident.

The drone, equipped with a high-resolution camera, had the marking "Made in China" visibly inscribed on it. Its presence near the sensitive international border zone has prompted swift action from multiple security agencies.

Following the recovery, a joint investigation was launched by the Tripura Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and the bomb disposal squad. The area was quickly cordoned off, and a forensic team is currently examining the device for any surveillance data or potential threats.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the origin or purpose of the drone, but sources suggest it may have been used for cross-border reconnaissance.

Further details are awaited as the investigation remains ongoing.