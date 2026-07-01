Sweet diplomacy: Bangladesh gifts 600 kg mangoes to Tripura CM, Governor

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent a 600-kilogram consignment of premium mangoes to Tripura, India, as a warm gesture of goodwill and friendship, further reinforcing the close cultural and diplomatic ties between the two neighbours.

The gift was formally presented to Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha.

Speaking to India Today NE, Hasan Al Bashar Abul Ulayee, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, described the initiative as a continuing symbol of the cordial and friendly relationship between Bangladesh and the Indian state of Tripura.

“To strengthen our relationship further, the Government of Bangladesh has sent 600 kilograms of Haribhanga and Amrapali mangoes as a goodwill gift to the Chief Minister of Tripura, the Governor, and other senior officials,” he said. He added that the annual exchange of seasonal fruits has evolved into a cherished tradition reflecting the shared cultural warmth and enduring friendship between the two sides.

The consignment arrived through the Akhaura Integrated Check Post in Brahmanbaria district, where it was smoothly processed by customs before being handed over for distribution.

Bangladesh regularly sends mangoes each year as a goodwill gesture to the Tripura and in return, the Tripura government presents its GI tagged queen variety pineapples.

Packed in 120 cartons, the 600-kilogram shipment will be distributed to the Chief Minister, Governor, and other officials through the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala, continuing a tradition that symbolizes enduring friendship and mutual respect across the border.