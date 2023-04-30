Talks between the Government of India and the Indigenous People’s Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha have resumed on finding a constitutional solution, said Animesh Debbarma, the Leader of the Opposition in Tripura.

After a brief halt, discussions have resumed on meeting the demands of both tribals and non-tribals in the state. Speaking with reporters, Debbarma emphasized that people should not doubt the honesty and integrity of TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, who has been working tirelessly to provide a constitutional solution for the people of the state.

Debbarma also addressed anonymous social media posts that have targeted Maharaj Pradyot, stating that he was abroad for treatment purposes and that talks between the Government of India and TIPRA Motha resumed as soon as he returned.

In a Facebook live stream, the leader of the opposition urged people to come out of their houses and fight for their rights, emphasizing that the national freedom struggle was not fought on social media. He also lauded Pradyot Debbarma's efforts and dedication to the cause, stating that Maharaj is working hard for everyone and never thinks about himself.

As a leader of the opposition, Animesh Debbarma vowed to fight for each and every section of society, and emphasized that both tribals and non-tribals would benefit equally if their demands are met.

The resumption of talks between TIPRA Motha and the Government of India on a constitutional solution is a positive development for the state, and people are hopeful that their voices will be heard and their demands met.