Talks underway, alliance with Tipra Motha possible in Village Council polls: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 16 indicated that an alliance between the BJP and Tipra Motha could be on the cards for the upcoming Village Council elections, saying discussions between the two parties are currently underway.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Saha said talks were being held from the BJP's side regarding a possible alliance.

He noted that the BJP and Tipra Motha are already alliance partners and suggested that the differences or developments witnessed during the previous TTAADC election should be treated as a matter of the past.

“Talks are on and I cannot say that it cannot happen,” CM Saha said, indicating that the possibility of an electoral understanding between the two parties remains open.

The Chief Minister stressed that the door for an alliance remains open, asserting that the BJP does not walk away from alliances.

He added that if any partner decides to leave an alliance, there is little the BJP can do about it.

“There are high chances of an alliance in the Village Council election,” the Chief Minister said, signalling that seat-sharing and other aspects of a possible BJP-Tipra Motha understanding could be discussed in the coming days.