The Tata STRIVE has decided to set up a skill development centre in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) with a focus on the hospitality sector.

Ameya Vanjari, Chief Operating Officer of Tata Strive has written a letter to the Chief Executive Officer of TTAADC, C K Jamatia, has said that….for reaching out and sharing the Letter of Intent regarding the collaboration between TTAADC, Tata STRIVE, and Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) for the development of a state-of-the-art skill development centre in Tripura, with a specific focus on providing hospitality sector courses.

Indian Hotels Company Limited which is a hospitality industry company, an integral part and represents the hospitality arm of the Tata Group.



Also Read: Tripura: Left student wing demands action against TTE for harassing female passenger on train

“We are positive and excited to be a part of this project aimed at empowering the youth of the region through skill development and training. The visionary approach and commitment of TTAADC to skill and provide career opportunities for the tribal youth aligns with our mission at Tata STRIVE to skill youth for careers enabling growth, which is also in line with IHCL's commitment towards supporting livelihoods via skilling initiatives through its programme 'Paathya'”, the letter reads.

She further mentioned in her letter that as a first step, they are keen to plan a visit to Agartala to see the facilities identified by TTAADC for the establishment of the skilling centre.

“This visit will allow us to better understand the possibilities, discuss options and draft plans. These plans will form the basis to firm up our collaboration, infrastructure needs, and operational and financial plans for the state-of-the-art centre. We propose to schedule the visit in June and would request you to suggest few options for this visit. We are eager to meet with your team, assess the infrastructure, and discuss the next steps in detail” the letter reads adding that they will look forward to a fruitful collaboration and to making a significant impact on the lives of the underprivileged youth in Tripura.