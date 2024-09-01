Governor Jishnu Dev Varma of Telangana launched a relief effort on September 1 to assist thousands affected by recent floods in Tripura. A truck laden with essential supplies departed from Hyderabad, carrying hope and support to 1,000 families in the northeastern state.

The Indian Red Cross Society's Telangana branch organised the shipment, which included critical items such as baby food, clothing, mosquito nets, and emergency medicine. This timely intervention comes as Tripura grapples with the aftermath of severe flooding that has displaced many residents and strained local resources.

Dev Varma, who also serves as president of the Telangana Red Cross, emphasised the organisation's commitment to disaster relief. "Wherever there is calamity, the Red Cross is always there," he stated on social media.

The governor highlighted the broader significance of this initiative, framing it as a step towards national integration. "This is also a step forward in fostering national integration - Telangana reaching out to the other end of our great diverse country, the Northeast," Dev Varma noted.

The relief effort has garnered appreciation from Tripura's leadership. Dev Varma reported a phone conversation with Tripura's Chief Minister, who expressed gratitude for the humanitarian gesture.