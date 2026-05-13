Temple run after Assam oath: Delhi CM, UP DyCM land in Tripura, back Manik Saha’s growth push

Leaders of the BJP continued their Northeast outreach on May 13 as Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak arrived in Tripura to offer prayers at the revered Tripura Sundari Temple in Gomati district.

The two leaders were received at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya.

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Agartala, Rekha Gupta said she felt “pride and relief” upon reaching Tripura and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Manik Saha and party workers for the warm welcome.

“I will visit the temple of Mata Tripura Sundari for her darshan. I pray that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, both Viksit Bharat and Viksit Tripura continue to progress. I also pray that we can provide every possible benefit to the people of this state,” she said.

Brajesh Pathak said the visit was aimed at seeking blessings from Maa Tripura Sundari and reaffirmed the BJP’s development narrative in the Northeast.

“After attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Assam government, we came here to pray that under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura continues to progress and joins the ranks of the leading states of the country,” he said.

The visit comes just hours after BJP leaders from across the country attended the oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, highlighting the party’s continued political focus on the Northeast region.