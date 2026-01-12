Ten arrested after communal clashes in Tripura’s Unakoti, internet suspended

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Tripura’s Unakoti district, police said on January 11.

The violence broke out on January 10, at Saidarpar in the Kumarghat sub-division over the collection of ‘chanda’ or subscription for a local temple. According to the police, the situation is currently under control and no fresh incidents of violence have been reported.

Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai told PTI that paramilitary forces are conducting foot patrols in sensitive areas to maintain law and order. “Ten people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force, and internet services continue to be suspended. The situation will be reviewed and a decision on easing the restrictions will be taken accordingly,” Rai said.

He added that four police personnel and six civilians were injured during the clashes.

Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader Birajit Sinha alleged that he was prevented by the police from visiting the violence-affected area. “We were going to meet the affected villagers at Saidarpar after yesterday’s clashes, but were stopped by the police citing security reasons. I strongly protest this,” he told reporters.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury criticised the BJP-led state government, alleging a failure to protect the lives and properties of people belonging to the minority community. He also claimed that the chief minister did not respond promptly to the incident.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, however, condemned the violence and praised the police for taking swift action against those involved.

Security has been tightened in the area as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.