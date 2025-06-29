Ten Tripura villages earn recognition for preventing child marriages

Ten villages in Tripura's border district of Sepahijala have received 'Aspiring Child Marriage Free' certification after successfully preventing underage marriages for six consecutive months, marking a significant milestone in the state's fight against child marriage.

The achievement comes under Mission Sankalp, a government initiative targeting child marriage and teenage pregnancy in Sepahijala district, which shares an extensive border with Bangladesh. The certified villages represent the first batch to receive formal recognition under the program's three-tier certification system.

District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal outlined the structured approach behind the recognition program. "A crucial component of this initiative is the recognition and incentivisation of villages that demonstrate commitment towards creating a Child Marriage Free (CMF) environment," he said.

The certification operates through three categories based on the duration without reported child marriages. Bronze category villages must maintain six months without incidents, silver category requires 12 months, and gold category demands 24 months of zero child marriages.

Villages seeking certification follow a verification process beginning with the Gram Pradhan submitting declarations to block development offices. These claims undergo review by multiple administrative levels, including sub-divisional magistrates and task forces, before final district-level approval.

The ten certified villages span three rural development blocks across Sepahijala. Jampuijala block leads with five villages: Promod Nagar, Doyarampara, Twima, JK Nagar, East Ratnapur, and West Ratnapur. Charilam block contributed two villages - Ramnagar and Batharmura - while Nalchar block added Rampadapara and Padmininagar to the list.

Sepahijala's border location presents unique challenges in addressing child marriage, making the district's proactive stance particularly significant. The area's proximity to Bangladesh creates complex social dynamics that the administration addresses through community engagement and monitoring systems.

"The District Administration will continue to encourage villages to aspire for higher categories of recognition by maintaining sustained efforts against child marriage," Jaiswal added, emphasising the program's long-term vision.

The Mission Sankalp initiative combines administrative oversight with grassroots participation, requiring villages to demonstrate sustained commitment rather than temporary compliance. This approach aims to create lasting behavioural changes within communities rather than short-term interventions.

Officials expect more villages to seek certification as awareness spreads about the program's requirements and benefits. The tiered system provides clear benchmarks for communities while offering progressive recognition for sustained efforts.