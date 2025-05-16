Tension prevailed in North Tripura's East Phulbari village after a youth belonging to the Muslim community allegedly tied a sacred bull in his house for over a week. Following this, locals vandalized his house.

A senior official from Churaibari Police Station said they received credible information that a man, identified as Moinul Hauq, a resident of East Phulbari, had confined the sacred bull at his home.

“Acting on the tip-off, a police team immediately rushed to the location. However, Hauq had already fled the scene by the time authorities arrived. We found the bull tied at the house, but the person was absconding. The bull has been rescued and brought to the police station. We are currently investigating the matter,” the official said.

Following the police operation, tensions flared in the village as locals vandalized Hauq’s house in protest.

“Soon after the incident, we rushed to the spot, swiftly intervened, and brought the situation under control. Preliminary investigations suggest that the bull may have been tied with the intention of being sold, though further inquiries are ongoing,” said a police officer.

He added that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.